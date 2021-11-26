Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise returns for 2021 season

article

Original Orlando Tours is bringing back the Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise, with tours departing most evenings, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.

"You just can’t get any more immersed into the spirit of Christmas than sailing under starlight skies while listening to the sounds of the season and taking in the beautiful Christmas lights," explained Original Orlando Tours President & CEO Rich Bradley. "The journey is a magical, relaxing evening of music and fellowship, incorporating all the senses of the Christmas season!"

Tours last approximately 90 minutes and leave promptly at 6:30 pm on selected dates from the docks at 312 East Morse Boulevard in Winter Park, Florida.

Each sailing includes Christmas music, holiday trivia, and readings of T’was the Night Before Christmas and The Christmas Story, while guests glide along the calm waters of several Winter Park lakes.

Each guest also receives a gift bag with holiday treats.

Most tickets are priced at $65 each and are available exclusively online at www.OriginalOrlando.com. Guests can also join a waiting list for nights that are already sold out in the event of any cancellations, also found on the Original Orlando Tours website. Dates and seating are extremely limited.

