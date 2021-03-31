Gov. DeSantis wants to award $1,000 to teachers and principals

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis believes getting students back in class is essential and that is why he says he wants to give teachers and principals a very big bonus.

If approved by lawmakers, a $1,000 bonus would be awarded to full-time teachers and principals.

The money would come from the third round of the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund, which is $216 million dollars.

"Our Florida teachers and principals have put students first throughout the coronavirus pandemic and we’re asking the legislature since they're in session -- we have these SR funds from the federal government," the Governor explained.

However, Orange County Teachers Union President Wendy Doromal is not so enthusiastic about the bonus, telling FOX 35 that "$1,000, if you think about what they went through this year, is pretty insulting. We ask for a supplement per quarter for teaching hybrid."

She added that "when you look at paying two percent of the total amount, that’s not such a generous offer, is it?"

She is also worried other employees could be left out, posing, "what about media specialists, guidance counselors, those who aren’t assigned students? What about bus drivers and custodians and all our education staff professionals?"

Doromol thinks this is a scheme and said that the federal money should be given to districts, rather than states.

