Florida governor pitches $1,000 bonus for principals, teachers from state budget

Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing for the state legislature to allocate millions of dollars to give all public school teachers and principals $1,000 in bonuses.

The governor made the pitch from Palm Harbor University High School on Wednesday. The proposal would use $216 million of federal stimulus funds, specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund given to the state.

The bonuses will be in addition to adding $50 million more to teachers’ salary allocations, DeSantis explained.

"I think that all the hard work that went into the school year going…all the things the teachers did, the principals…you may never be able to make as significant of an impact as you did this year," he said.

The bonus will apply to public school principals and full-time classroom teachers for grades Pre-K through 12th grade. DeSantis said over 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 teachers would be covered by the proposal.

"The teachers worked every single day," Pinellas County Superintendent Dr. Michael Grego said during the announcement. "I don’t want us to forget the day-to-day support. We say without reservation the partnership with the [Department of Education] has been second to none. In tough times, it’s amazing of how people come together."