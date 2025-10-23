Government shutdown halts ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ court fight

The Brief A federal appeals court has paused a lawsuit over the Everglades immigrant-detention center due to the government shutdown. Environmental and tribal groups allege the facility violates federal law requiring environmental review. Advocates call the delay "disappointing," saying the state continues operating the center unchecked.



The ongoing federal government shutdown has temporarily paused a high-profile legal battle over a controversial immigrant-detention center located in the Everglades.

Nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state Republicans, the facility has been a source of controversy.

What we know:

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a request from the Trump administration to halt proceedings while the shutdown continues.

The lawsuit, filed by Friends of the Everglades and the Center for Biological Diversity — later joined by the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida — challenges the facility’s operation on environmental grounds. The plaintiffs argue that federal law requires an environmental impact review before projects like the detention center can proceed.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

In August, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered that operations at the facility be wound down. However, in September, a three-judge appellate panel stayed that order while the federal government appealed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when the case will resume, as the duration of the shutdown will determine when Department of Justice attorneys can return to work. The long-term future of the detention center is also uncertain.

The backstory:

The detention center has been a flashpoint in Florida’s immigration and environmental debates. Environmental advocates say it sits within sensitive Everglades habitat and was constructed without the legally required environmental assessments.

The case has drawn attention from both immigration attorneys and state watchdog groups. Separate lawsuits have been filed on behalf of detainees claiming inadequate legal access, and Friends of the Everglades has accused the state of withholding public records about the facility’s funding and management.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders have defended the center, framing it as part of Florida’s broader effort to enforce immigration laws independently of federal oversight.