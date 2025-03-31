Gov. DeSantis pushes property tax relief over sales tax cut during stop in Orlando

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis opposes a proposed sales-tax cut, pushing instead for property tax relief. House Speaker Daniel Perez wants to reduce sales tax from 6% to 5.25%, citing budget savings. Lawmakers must finalize a tax plan before the legislative session ends on May 2.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wants to cut state property taxes — and wants to see a constitutional change on the ballot in 2026.

People ‘clamoring’ for property tax relief, governor says.

What we know:

Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez are at odds over tax relief in Florida. DeSantis argues for property tax cuts, saying homeowners are struggling more than consumers paying sales tax. Perez has proposed a permanent sales-tax reduction from 6% to 5.25%, citing nearly $5 billion in savings from reduced state spending.

The debate is part of ongoing budget negotiations, with lawmakers aiming to finalize a tax package before the legislative session ends on May 2.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether lawmakers will prioritize DeSantis’ property tax plan or Perez’s sales-tax reduction. There are also questions about whether local governments could sustain funding for essential services if property taxes are reduced or eliminated. The long-term fiscal impact of either proposal is unclear, especially regarding potential budget shortfalls.

The backstory:

Florida does not have a state income tax and relies heavily on sales taxes to fund public services like schools, healthcare, and law enforcement. Many counties also levy additional sales taxes. DeSantis has long advocated for reducing or eliminating property taxes, a move that critics argue could shift the financial burden onto other tax sources.

Multiple proposals to cut property taxes are being considered, some of which could be placed on the November 2026 ballot.

What they're saying:

"People, for one, are not clamoring for sales tax relief. They're clamoring for property tax relief," said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a stop in Orlando.

"I welcome the governor’s proposal and look forward to more conversations on how we deliver meaningful tax relief for every Floridian," said House Speaker Daniel Perez, who would like to see a sales tax cut.

"Cutting taxes now does little good if they have to be raised two years from now to address budget shortfalls," warned Senate President Ben Albritton.

What's next:

The House Ways & Means Committee is set to discuss the sales-tax cut proposal on Wednesday. Lawmakers must negotiate a budget and tax package before the session ends on May 2.

If property tax changes are pursued, voters could see a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot.

