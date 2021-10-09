Disney debuts ‘Cast Compliment’ feature in mobile app

article

Disney has announced a new way to share magical moments made by cast members who go above and beyond to create treasured memories for guests.

"In honor of the 50th anniversary celebration of Walt Disney World, we're providing an additional way for guests looking to share their positive cast member experiences across our parks and resorts. With the touch of a button, guests on the go can now access a new feature via the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Destination Guide in the My Disney Experience mobile app. Guests can simply select a positive statement and location from an easy-to-navigate dropdown menu that reflects the magic they experienced made possible by the cast members at the heart of ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration,'" Disney Parks Blog reported.

To share a compliment on the My Disney Experience app, scroll down to the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary event guide and then navigate to the "Send Magic to Our Cast" section.

Photo: My Disney Experience

Guests can choose from options such as "celebrating a milestone" and "sharing a unique tip with me."

You can also input a location where the magic occurred by selecting theme parks or resort hotels.

"This is just the beginning! We continue to enhance the way guests provide appreciation for our cast, so look forward to additional updates and exciting improvements to this mobile cast compliment feature in the future," Disney said.

