FSU shooting vigil live: How to watch, how to stream

The Brief Florida State University (FSU) will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 28, to honor the victims of a deadly mass shooting. Two people were killed, and six people were injured, after authorities said a gunman opened fire on Thursday on campus. The 20-year-old suspected gunman, FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by law enforcement and taken to a hospital for treatment.



Two people were killed, and six people were injured, in a mass shooting on Thursday at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 20-year-old suspect, a student at FSU and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputy, was shot and taken into custody, officials said. He has been identified as Phoenix Ikner.

The Tallahassee Police Department, the lead agency investigating the shooting and the deaths, has not yet released the names of those killed or hurt; the family of one of the two victims have shared memorials online.

As FOX 35 learns more about the shooting, we will continue to update our stories and coverage in the FOX Local app and on FOX35Orlando.com.

How to watch and stream the vigil live

What we know:

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch and stream the vigil live.

The FSU vigil will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 18. The vigil will be held on campus at Langford Green in front of the Unconquered Statue.

FOX 35 News will stream the vigil live in the player at the top of this story. FSU will also stream the vigil through WFSU Public Media on YouTube in the player below.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: