Frustrated Seminole County parents scramble for school bus information

Two days before the start of the 2022-23 school year in Seminole County and parents are having issues accessing bus route information for their children in the district.

Seminole County Public School parent, Gina Lagrone, tells FOX 35 News, "You try to do it, and it doesn’t even work. You try to download it and the page doesn’t even exist."

She and many other parents are growing frustrated with the new app that’s supposed to show them important bus route information for the upcoming school year. When asked what her plans are for her children on Wednesday, the first day of classes, she said, "It’s all up in the air. I might have to call off work and try to figure it out."

Other parents we spoke with had no problem accessing the information. Adrian Spears gave us a look at the downloaded app on her phone, saying, "That’s what it looks like when you get in there and put everybody’s information in there."

For the new school year, Seminole County is using Traversa Ride 360. It’s a website and mobile app that lets families and students look up bus routes and receive real-time notifications and alerts.

But just days away from the first day of school, FOX 35 learned there seems to be a glitch in the system.

Seminole County School District Transportation Director Stanley McKinzie says the department has been busy working with developers to fix a bug in the app for some new iPhone users.

By Monday afternoon, parents were being notified by the district of the issue and told what they could do until the problem is fixed. In an email sent to parents, the district wrote:

"We're aware some of you are currently experiencing issues with our new Traversa Bus Route app.

Please know the vendor is working to correct the problem, which they believe is mostly impacting new iPhone users.

In the interim, you can still access your student's bus route information by logging into the Traversa system via our website at: www.scps.us/buses

In addition, if you have questions about a route or are still experiencing a problem pulling up your route information, you may contact our Transportation Hotline between the hours of 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at: 407.320.7588

We apologize for this inconvenience and greatly appreciate your patience as we continue to get the app issue remedied."