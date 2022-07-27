Watch: New safety lights installed on Osceola school buses to make them more visible in low-light areas

Drivers will notice new flashing, red safety lights installed on some school buses in Osceola County when students return to their bus stops for the 2022-23 school year.

Since it's typically dark outside when students board buses early in the morning and in the evenings, the school district said the lights were added to 10 buses to help keep drivers aware when they are approaching a school bus.

The district is trying out the lights to help improve safety conditions in the district's rural routes in the Holopaw, Yeehaw Junction and Kenansville areas.

First Light Safety Products, the company that made the lights, said the lights are visible from more than 1,000 feet away in both low-light and severe weather conditions, and are readable from more than 300 feet away, according to the school district.