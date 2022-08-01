5 new schools to open in Orange County this month

article

As we approach the start of the academic year, Orange County Public Schools is opening five new schools this August to add student capacity in developing areas such as Horizon West, Apopka, and Meadow Woods.

The new schools will increase the total number of public schools within the county to 210.

The schools are a result of a $156.2 million investment in students by taxpayers, developers and property owners.

The schools are expected to generate about 1,155 jobs and have an economic impact in Orange County of about $176.9 million.

Orange County currently ranks as the ninth-largest school district in the nation, and these new schools will add about 5,000 more students to the tally.

Each school will offer a sneak peek at what each school has to offer ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 10.

See the times and dates below: