Freeze warnings, watches in Central Florida as winter storm threatens to bring Christmas cold front

Today's high: 68 degrees

Tonight's low: 30 degrees

Rain: Only very isolated showers today-rain chance before noon around 10%

Main weather concerns:

Main concerns today will be the abrupt drop in temperatures across the viewing area.

BEACHES:

The beaches will see fluctuation cloud cover and a rise through the 60s for early high temps for today. Beaches North of the Cape will fall into the 50s by the afternoon, gusty NW breezes. South of the Cape, temps in the 70s can be expected with a drop closer 60 degrees by 5pm. Surf is in the 2-3' range in NE swell. Rip current threat is moderate.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will see high a high in the 60s before 12pm. Temps fall in the PM with variable clouds and increasing NW breezes.

Mid-late afternoon brings in the 50s with some serious chill arriving after sundown as colder air pumps in from the North. Rain chances park side are near 10% before 12pm.

OUTLOOK:

An Arctic cold front will send very cold air into Central Florida tonight into Saturday/Christmas Eve morning. Freeze warnings are in effect for the holiday weekend wind chill advisories are also in play with feels like temps between 10-17 degrees in North Florida, near 15-22 degrees closer to I-4 and the beaches.

FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS-Saturday and Sunday to account for these frigid changes. Wake up temps Christmas Eve morning will be down in the 20s and 30s all across the viewing area, highs only rise into the 40s and low 50s on Saturday. Christmas Day brings similar temps with freeze warnings looking likely then as well. Wind-chills or "feels like" temps will range from the teens to 20s during the morning hours.

Consider your pipes, plants, pets, pools and people that might be impacted during this time. Skies will stay dry through the period.