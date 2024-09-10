Francine likely to become hurricane on Tuesday amid peak of hurricane season as NHC watch 2 other disturbances

Tropical Storm Francine is expected to become a hurricane Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and will threaten the U.S. Gulf Coast with flooding rain, a life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds.

The current National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecast calls for a dangerous Category 2 hurricane landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday evening. Mandatory evacuation orders are out for multiple parishes as state and local leaders urge people to prepare for the storm's fury.

As of Tuesday morning, Francine was located about 120 miles south-southeast of the Mouth of the Rio Grande and about 415 miles south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana.

Its maximum sustained winds were 65 mph and was moving north-northwest at 5 mph.

Texas, Louisiana begin preparing for Francine

As Francine approaches the Texas coast, Shell has taken precautionary measures by pausing drilling operations at its Perdido and Whale offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico – both of which lie directly in the storm's path.

In Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Anthony Bartie issued an emergency declaration Monday ahead of Francine. The declaration activates emergency response plans and protocols throughout the parish, including DeQuincy, Iowa, Lake Charles, Sulphur, Vinton and Westlake.

Calcasieu's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Jared Maze is urging residents to be ready, especially those living in low-lying areas or mobile homes, and is encouraging them to be prepared to evacuate if needed. Sandbagging stations have also been established throughout the state.

In Baton Rouge , Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says she has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, along with local and state officials as preparations are made for Francine's landfall.

"This storm is expected to bring threats of heavy rain, gusty to damaging winds and possibly a few tornadoes ," she said. "I want to encourage everyone to make preparations now."

Francine, which had been known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Six , comes as we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season . Right on schedule, forecasters are tracking multiple areas of concern for potential development this week.

What's the latest with Tropical Storm Francine?

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Tropical Storm Francine?

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

High Island Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana

Vermilion Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Louisiana coast from Sabine Pass eastward to Morgan City

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama Border

Lake Maurepas

Lake Pontchartrain

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

The Louisiana coast from Morgan City eastward to Grand Isle

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for

Morgan City to Grand Isle

High Island to Sabine Pass

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield

La Pesca Mexico to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for

Barra del Tordo to La Pesca Mexico

Port Mansfield to High Island Texas

East of Grand Isle Louisiana to Mouth of the Pearl River, including metropolitan New Orleans

Lake Pontchartrain

Lake Maurepas

Where is Tropical Storm Francine going?

The NHC said Tropical Storm Francine is expected to remain just offshore of Mexico's northern Gulf Coast through Tuesday, then approach the Louisiana and upper Texas coastlines on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Francine is forecast to intensify through Wednesday and will become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S.'s northwestern Gulf Coast.

The Texas Gulf Coast will experience heavy rain and a storm surge as the storm intensifies and moves along the coast.

Places like Galveston , Houston and Beaumont are expected to see several inches of rain, which could trigger flash flooding . Louisiana could see as much as 5-8 inches of rain, hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surge.

Two disturbances in Atlantic Ocean

The NHC is also monitoring two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean – one with a medium (40%) chance of formation in the next seven days and another with a higher (70%) chance of formation.

The area of concern in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean could gradually develop into a tropical depression later this week. For now, the long-term path does not track toward Florida. The next storm name on the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Gordon.

For the wave in the central tropical Atlantic, forecasters said environmental conditions are only slightly favorable for development in the next few days, but a tropical depression could still form as the system moves westward at 5 to 10 mph across the Atlantic Ocean.

When is the peak of hurricane season?

The peak of the season is around September 10, with a smaller peak in mid-October, especially in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

After this, storm activity decreases rapidly through the end of the season.

