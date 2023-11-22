FOX 35 helps save popular Brevard County holiday tradition

Melbourne’s famous light parade will go on after a FOX 35 viewer made a generous donation.

FOX 35 News reported Tuesday that organizer Karen Harshaw was $10,000 short to put on the parade. The deadline to come up with the money was Dec. 1 or the parade would be canceled.

Harshaw smiled in her Wednesday interview with FOX 35 after a donor stepped up.

"Thank you, FOX 35 News," Harshaw said.

Ron Robin, owner of Bob's Complete Landscape-Maintenance, saw our story Tuesday night and reached out to Harshaw. He said the tradition dating back three decades must continue.

"It is a large donation, but it was well worth it," Robin said. "It's something that had to be done."

Harshaw said the relief was enormous.

"I broke out in tears of joy because they saved the parade," Harshaw said.

The parade features light shows on big trucks and floats. It’s also the biggest fundraiser for the Melbourne Light Parade charity. People pitch in food and new toys to help brighten the holiday season for less fortunate families in Brevard County.

Harshaw said increasing event costs combined with fewer donations meant the parade needed a lifeline.

"It is the spirit of giving, and he is lighting the season with compassion, and that’s what our parade is all about," Harshaw said.

Harshaw leads the parade every year.

"I can’t say enough nice things about her," Robin said. "Her impact to the community, her assistance with less fortunate families. She’s a very, very selfless person."

Harshaw said Robin’s $10,000 check is the charity’s biggest donation ever.

"If it wasn’t for FOX 35 News, I don’t think I would’ve gotten this donation," Harshaw said. "If it wasn’t for you guys coming to my rescue, I don’t think it would’ve happened."

The parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9. The organization is still taking donations.