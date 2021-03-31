Former Seminole County Tax Collector indicted on more charges

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg has been indicted on more charges.

Greenberg is already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and sex trafficking of a minor. He was then caught violating his nightly curfew earlier this month when he left Central Florida to see his wife in Jupiter, an incident report revealed.

Now, Greenberg also faces wire fraud and bribery charges.

Greenberg resigned June 25, 2020, the day after his first arrest. He was released on bond following that arrest but was required to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial on 14 federal charges.

He will be in federal court again on Friday, April 9th.

