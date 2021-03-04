Report: Joel Greenberg violated probation to see wife in Jupiter

article

A former Florida tax collector already facing charges of stalking a political opponent and sex trafficking of a minor has been ordered to remain in jail after his latest arrest for a bond violation.

New details obtained by FOX 35 on Thursday revealed that former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg violated his nightly curfew on Sunday when he left Central Florida and was later stopped by police in Jupiter.

An incident report said that he was searching for his wife, Abby Greenberg. He showed up at the home of Abby's mother uninvited and was told he was no longer welcomed there. He was removed from the scene.

The report also stated that Abby told law enforcement that she went to her mother's house to take a break from the stressful situation with Joel. According to her, Joel was not supposed to be out of the court’s middle district of Florida.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg confirmed that Joel was under order not to leave the court’s middle district of Florida, which includes Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers.

Greenberg was then arrested at his home in Lake Mary by U.S. Marshals and Seminole County sheriff's deputies.

Greenberg resigned June 25, 2020, the day after his first arrest. He was released on bond following that arrest but was required to wear an ankle monitor while awaiting trial on 14 federal charges.

