Food truck stolen from Orlando lot, owner pleads for its return

A Kissimmee man is devastated after his food truck was stolen. The owner of Blessed Belly Food Truck has put everything into his business to create a better life for his family. Now he’s out searching for his missing truck.

"Everything we’ve worked for was taken from us in a day," said Blessed Belly Food Truck Owner Anthony Espino.

On May 17th, Espino got a call that his food truck was missing. He was temporarily paying to park the 20-foot truck in a lot in Orlando. When he went to check it out, all he found where sawed off locks.

"We worked over a year to buy the trailer. We saved everything. Spent the least amount of money on us just to be able to afford a trailer to give my family a better opportunity," said Espino.

The Blessed Belly Food Truck was supposed to set up shop permanently at Kissimmee’s Food Truck Heaven today. Instead, he’s reaching out to the public hoping someone will notice his distinctive red trailer.

"I put it out on Facebook," said lot owner Christopher Schoenbohm. "The vehicle is obvious. It has blessed belly right down the side, because that was his blessing."

Espino is hoping someone will notice the distinctive red trailer. He says the two large metal exhausts on the roof and two propane tanks on the back are unique if the trailer’s red wrapping has been peeled off.

Every second the truck is gone, the Espino’s are going more into debt. They are hoping someone spots the truck soon before their business is gone forever.

"We’re going to keep moving forward. We owe it to you guys for always supporting us since day one. I owe it to my two kids. We’re going to move forward," said Espino.

If you see the truck you are urged to contact Orange County Deputies.