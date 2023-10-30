Patchy fog could impact morning commute for some Central Florida cities

article

Some cities across Central Florida are waking up to patchy fog Monday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued overnight in mainly north Florida, but some spots in the Ocala and Gainesville area could see fog during their morning commute.

The National Weather Service said the dense fog appeared to begin along Highway 301 and I-95 around 1 and 2 a.m. with quick expansion across the region through the predawn hours.

Drivers are asked to be cautious on the road as visibility will be less than ¼ mile.

The fog is expected to lift around 10 a.m.