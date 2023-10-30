Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a warm and dry start to the week across Central Florida. A few passing clouds are expected this afternoon. Forecast highs will reach the mid to upper-80s inland and low-80s along our east coast beaches.

Nice weather is expected to continue into your Halloween – pleasant and dry for the trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

BEACHES:

Skies will feature passing sun and clouds, with highs in the low-80s along our east coast communities. A HIGH rip current risk continues, and it is not recommended to enter the surf at this time. Surf will be in the 2-4' range. We also have a high UV Index, so don't forget sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

It will be warm and mostly sunny at the theme parks today. Keep your hat and sunglasses handy! Warmer than average for the time of year with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

OUTLOOK:

Halloween night will be warm and should be dry. Temperatures for the trick-or-treaters will be in the low-80s yo start, then dip into the mid-70s.

A front arrives Wednesday and it turns breezy to end the week with MUCH cooler air arriving. Forecast highs reach the low-70s on Wednesday in Orlando and wake-up temperatures Thursday morning will reach the upper-50s.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a feature near the Bahamas that is moving into an area of dry air which keeps the chance for further development low over the next few days.

It will be moving away from central Florida as it makes a curve to the northeast. We are also watching an area in the Caribbean with a moderate chance for development within the next 7 days.

The area of disturbed weather will move west and could become a tropical depression late this week.

Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team for the latest tropical updates.