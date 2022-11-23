Flying out of MCO: How to check flight status, parking lots, and TSA wait times

The 12-day travel period surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday is underway and Orlando International Airport is already exceeding expectations – and parking garages are already filled up!

The airport was originally expected to have 10 percent higher traffic than last year, but as of Tuesday, officials upped their prediction to 14 ½-percent.

Where can you park at MCO?

Garages A and B and the North Park Place Economy Lots are already full, so the airport is asking people to avoid those parking garages. The parking garage rate is $19 per day, but if you're gone for a three-day weekend or more, it may be cheaper and easier to ride-share. Keep in mind that prices and wait times will go up from there depending on demand.

The economy lots are a little farther away, but parking is $10 dollars per day. Officials said these lots are also at full capacity now. They are seeing people stopped on the side of the road trying to get closer to the terminal, but it is causing traffic issues. That is against airport rules.

The Cell Phone Lots are made for people to wait and have more than 200 spots. More than 150,000 travelers are expected on Wednesday, but the busiest day is expected to be Saturday when many travelers are returning home.

JetBlue moves to Terminal C at MCO

JetBlue has moved to the brand-new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport and is the only domestic airline at the terminal. The airline originally was stationed at Terminal A. JetBlue customers now have access to automated TSA screening lanes, facial recognition systems for international departures and arrivals, and a variety of food and beverage options.

How to check your flight status at Orlando International Airport

The best way to check your flight status is to contact your airline directly. You can also go to the Orlando International Airport website and check your flight status there.

Click on your airline below to check your flight status.

How to check the TSA wait time at MCO

If you're looking to get an idea of how long you'll be waiting in TSA lines, the Orlando International Airport website has information on how long you can expect to wait in those lines.