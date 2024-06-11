Florida woman who allegedly robbed former McDonald's workplace at gunpoint was recognized by employees

article

A woman was arrested after she allegedly committed an armed robbery at the McDonald's she used to work at.

Iesha Williams, 33, was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, four counts of armed kidnapping and four counts of tampering in a first-degree felony proceeding after the incident that unfolded at the fast food restaurant at 2835 South Florida Ave. in Lakeland on Sunday, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to the McDonald's for an armed robbery.

A woman wearing a mask, later identified as Williams, walked into the restaurant with a gun and a note, police said. She allegedly forced the employees to the back of the restaurant and took their phones from them.

She demanded cash, which was put inside a green bank bag, and gave the employees their phones back before leaving the McDonald's, according to police. The amount of cash she allegedly made off with was not made immediately clear.

Williams was ID'ed as the alleged armed robber by other McDonald's employees who recognized her "mannerisms and stature," police said.

About half an hour later, police located Williams and her burgundy Dodge Charger. She had changed clothes, but the clothing and mask worn during the robbery, plus the cash bag, cash and gun were found inside her car, according to police.

Iesha Williams allegedly entered a McDonald's with the handgun pictured above and was later located driving her burgundy Dodge Charger about 30 minutes later. (Photo: Lakeland Police Department)

In an interview with police, Williams confessed to committing the robbery, the Lakeland Police Department said.

She was taken into custody, where she remains held without bond, arrest records show.