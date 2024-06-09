2 men accused of shooting, robbing Orlando man leaving his house in Ivanhoe Village

article

Two men were arrested after they allegedly robbed and shot a man in Ivanhoe Village early Sunday morning, Orlando police said.

Around 5:41 a.m. Sunday, two men saw a man leaving his home on Ivanhoe Blvd when they approached him and demanded his vehicle and belongings at gunpoint. The man tried to go back inside his house when he was shot by one of the two men, police said.

The two suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Kenny Mason and 25-year-old James Houston. They are both in custody and face multiple charges, including burglary, robbery, aggravated battery, and attempted murder.

The man is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police also said they believe the men were in the area attempting multiple vehicle burglaries, where they retrieved the gun they used in Sunday's robbery.