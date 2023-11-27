Florida woman tries to eat counterfeit cash during arrest for Walmart scam, police say

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Walmart and then trying to eat the fake money when being detained by police, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was arrested and charged with third-degree grand theft and uttering forged bills after the incident that unfolded at a Walmart in North Miami Beach on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.

A Walmart loss prevention officer was notified that a customer, later identified as Abraham, was trying to use fake money to pay for items, the affidavit said. When Walmart employees looked at the store's surveillance footage, they realized this wasn't the first time Abraham was involved in an incident at the store on NE 163 St. The affidavit did not go into further detail about Abraham's history with the store, but did say she was an "offender in the past."

Abraham was seen hiding several products in a storage bin and pacing back and forth until she found a window of opportunity to leave the store with the items, the affidavit continued. She allegedly walked past all points of sale with the storage bin, but was stopped by the loss prevention officer. Abraham was then taken to the loss prevention office for an investigation.

There, it was discovered that the unpaid items in the storage bin totaled $864.77.

Photo: Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

When the officer asked her to remove the jewelry from her wrist before being placed into custody, she put $200 worth of counterfeit bills in her mouth and tried to eat them, the affidavit said.

MORE FLORIDA WOMAN :

She was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where she remains on $10,000 bond, according to arrest records.

FOX 35 is working to obtain the bodycam footage from this incident.