Florida woman attacks elderly woman after she adjusted thermostat, deputies say: 'Tried to rip my face off'

A Florida woman was arrested after she allegedly "tried to trip" the "face off" an elderly woman after she adjusted the thermostat, according to deputies.

Breiland Springer was arrested and charged with battery on a person older than 65 after the incident that unfolded in Palm Beach County on Nov. 2, according to an arrest affidavit from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a development around 4:45 p.m. in response to a domestic call. The victim said she adjusted the thermostat at around 1 a.m. and Springer allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her by her face, according to the affidavit.

She "tried to rip my face off," the woman told deputies, adding that she was able to get away.

Photo: Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office

The relationship between the woman and Springer remains unclear, but deputies are describing the incident as domestic in nature.

Deputies said they did not see any marks or bruises on her face, the affidavit said.

Springer told deputies that the woman was lying.

She was placed under arrest and transported to jail. She has since been released.