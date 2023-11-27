Florida woman stabs boyfriend's eye with rabies needle because he was looking at other women, police say

A Florida woman has found herself behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with rabies needles because he was looking at other women, according to police.

Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery after the incident that unfolded Saturday at the home she shares with her boyfriend of eight years, according to an arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Police responded to a local hospital in regard to a man who was stabbed in the eye with a needle. After speaking with the victim, police discovered that Jimenez allegedly used their dogs' rabies needles to pierce her boyfriend's right eyelid amid an ongoing argument about "him looking at other women," the affidavit said.

Photo: Miami-Dade Police Department

Jimenez allegedly jumped on the man while he was lying on the couch and stabbed him, police said. She then left their house after she "realized what she had done," the affidavit added.

The man called police and was transported to a local hospital, where he was met by officers.

Police eventually caught up with Jimenez, who was found sleeping in her car outside her home, the affidavit said. She was arrested.

When police asked her about what happened, Jimenez said the man's injuries were "self-inflicted," according to the affidavit.

Jimenez remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bond, arrest records show.