Florida woman 'buys' BMW with bogus check, adds $100 tip: deputies

Deputies in Marion County are searching for a woman accused of "purchasing" a BMW from an auto shop with a fraudulent cashier's check.

Alexandria Walker is wanted for grant theft of a motor vehicle and organized fraud for the incident that happened Oct. 11, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The 28-year-old woman visited Baseline Auto Care Center in Ocala and said she wanted to "purchase" a BMW, deputies said. After filling out all the paperwork, she gave the auto shop a cashier's check for the total amount of the car, plus a $100 tip.

Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office

When the shop tried to deposit the check, they were told it was fraudulent and contacted Walker. She said she would go back to the shop to pay for the car, but still hasn't, according to deputies.

The stolen BMW was located and deputies found printers, blank checks and an iPad in the trunk.

"Now, Alexandria, we know you don’t like paying for things, but it is time to pay the piper. If you don’t turn yourself in, our citizens will," the Marion County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP and reference 23-59 in your tip.

Walker was previously arrested in March on similar charges.