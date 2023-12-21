Florida woman punches husband during fight over cigarettes, police say

article

A Florida woman found herself behind bars after she allegedly got into a physical fight with her husband over a pack of cigarettes, deputies said.

Jasmine Cummings was arrested and charged with battery after two of her kids told police about the incident that unfolded in a mobile home neighborhood off SR-44 near Williamsburg Lane in Wildwood on Wednesday, according to an affidavit from the Wildwood Police Department.

The 31-year-old woman told police she hit her husband multiple times "due to him making statements about her mother." He reportedly took some cigarettes from her, which is what sparked the fight, the affidavit said. She also told police she punched him in the face with a closed fist several times.

Police said Cummings' knuckles were slightly reddened, but there were no other marks. Her husband, on the other hand, had an "extremely red and bloodshot eye" from the incident.

According to the affidavit, Cummings and her husband have been married for 14 years and share three children in a single-family home.

Cummings has since been released after posting $1,000 bond.