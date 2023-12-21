'Heard noises': Spooked Florida residents hilariously mistake burglar for this

What started as a scare in the middle of the night for some spooked Florida residents, turned out to be a hilarious mistake.

Some spooked Floridians who live in a residence attached to their tire shop contacted the Bradenton Police Department on Dec. 16 after they heard noises inside their home.

The 2:30 a.m. noises scared them into thinking someone had broken into their home in the middle of the night.

When police arrived at the home, with guns drawn, they went in search of the "intruder."

Quickly after entering the building, they found the suspect – a tiny black puppy who belongs to the residents.

According to a Facebook post, the puppy got loose and knocked over several long fluorescent light bulbs.

The alleged burglary turned out to be an inside job.