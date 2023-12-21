'Captain America' nabbed after trying to enter Florida Air Force base for 'top secret' meeting, officials say

article

An armed Florida man, who identified himself as "Captain America," was indicted Tuesday after he allegedly tried to enter an Air Force base for a "top secret" meeting with a commander, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Baruch Roche II was charged with attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility after the incident that unfolded at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Nov. 3, according to a press release and criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida.

Roche tried to enter the Air Force base but was stopped by security personnel at the gate, according to a press release. The 33-year-old from Tampa was asked to show his ID, but he allegedly refused and instead identified himself as "Captain America." He then demanded entry into the Air Force base, "stating that he had a meeting with a General of the U.S. Special Operations Command to provide top secret information," officials said.

When he was denied entry, he allegedly became "argumentative" and "threatened to come back every day to look for the officers denying him entry," the press release said. His suspicious behavior landed him in custody as security searched his car, which led to the discovery of an AR-15 rifle in the truck and five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of ammo, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If Roche is convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of one year in federal prison. The U.S. government also plans to take possession of the firearm and ammunition used in the incident.

The case, investigated by the U.S. Air Force Security Forces, the Tampa Police Department and the FBI, will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Roberts.