Florida woman facing murder charge after livestream of deadly shooting, police say

A woman is behind bars, charged with murder, after investigators said a deadly fight was live-streamed on social media, leaving a neighborhood reeling.

Sanford Police said Savon Chantay Tyler opened fire on Lauren Martin during a violent altercation streamed live on Facebook. Tyler, now charged with murder, is being held in a Seminole County jail.

The shooting, which occurred late Tuesday night near Mike Kirby Park, has left residents uneasy.

"We were watching the election coverage, my husband and I, and we heard it — thought it was just the screen door slamming," said Valerie David, a neighbor who reported hearing gunshots.

According to police, Martin arrived at Tyler’s home, where the two confronted each other outside, both armed.

"A scene survey showed a moderate-sized pool of blood, a blue children’s miniature baseball bat, a black wig, and a shoe, all in the roadway," a police report described.

While the motive for the confrontation remains unclear, police confirmed it was streamed live on Facebook.

"We didn't even realize it was gunshots," David added. "When we went to walk the dog, we saw everything roped off. It’s terrifying, especially with young children — it makes me think twice about staying here."

Tyler is being held without bond and faces first-degree murder charges. Police say she has confessed to firing the fatal shots.

