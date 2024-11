Here's how Orlando area counties voted in the 2024 presidential election

Former president Donald Trump has defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, according to FOX News and AP projections.

In Florida, Trump won the state soundly over Harris, defeating her by 1.4 million votes, or 13% points. Trump won a majority of the state's 67 counties – 60 of them.

Kamala Harris led in six Florida counties: Alachua County, Broward County, Gadsgen County, Leon County, Orange County, and Palm Beach County.

County-by-county election results in Orlando:

Brevard County

Donald Trump: 216,326 (59.9%)

Kamala Harris: 140,993 (39.1%)

Flagler County

Donald Trump: 50,982 (63.8%)

Kamala Harris: 24,406 (35.5%)

Lake County

Donald Trump: 140,393 (62%)

Kamala Harris: 84,408 (37.3%)

Marion County

Donald Trump: 140,097 (65.5%)

Kamala Harris: 72,378 (33.85)

Orange County

Donald Trump: 258,133 (43.5%)

Kamala Harris: 340,578 (56.15)

Osceola County

Donald Trump: 86,368 (50.25%)

Kamala Harris: 83,863 (48.7%)

Polk County

Donald Trump: 208,777 (59.9%)

Kamala Harris: 136,629 (39.25)

Seminole County

Donald Trump: 129,531 (52.1%)

Kamala Harris: 120,364 (47.55)

Sumter County

Donald Trump: 72,113 (68.6%)

Kamala Harris: 32,532 (30.9%)

Volusia County

Donald Trump: 187,484 (60.55)

Kamala Harris: 119,917 (38.7%)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: