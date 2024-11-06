Kangaroo found after escaping enclosure in October, returned to Volusia County home, FWC says

The kangaroo which was originally spotted and reported missing in October has been found and returned to it's home in Volusia County. The animals owner was given multiple citations, according to FWC.

On October 17, 2024, a kangaroo apparently escaped from its Volusia County home after a bear entered its enclosure.

The kangaroo was spotted in the Town of Pierson and shared on a community Facebook page.

On November 6, at approximately 8 a.m., a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) captive wildlife investigator received a report of a kangaroo in a fenced-in area.

The kangaroo was found in a very thick and dense area of vegetation but was successfully captured and returned to its home.

The owner of the kangaroo was cited for:

Expired class 3 license over 1 year

Improper caging

Failure to notify FWC/report the escape within 12 hours

Are kangaroos native to Florida?

Nope. Kangaroos are native to Australia or New Guinea.

"There's a kangaroo in my apartment"

It's not the first time a kangaroo has been spotted in Florida. In Feb. 2024, a kangaroo was on the run in Tampa, according to our partners at FOX 13 Tampa Bay.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex after someone called to report a kangaroo in the complex's pool area. The kangaroo was eventually reunited with its owner.



