Florida woman charged with murder, abuse in death of adopted daughter, 13

A Flroida woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her 13-year-old adopted daughter, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said.

Diane Natasha Mack, 34, is accused of severely abusing and neglecting the girl, whose body was discovered early Friday at their Sebring home.

Deputies responding to a call at 12:19 a.m. found the girl unresponsive near the front door. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene. Investigators said Mack delayed seeking help, waiting hours after discovering the girl unresponsive to transport other children to Titusville and returning before calling 911.

Diane Natasha Mack, 34, is being held without bail in the Highlands County Jail on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping, and evidence tampering.

Sheriff Paul Blackman described the case as one of the most disturbing he has encountered in more than three decades. The girl, wearing only a diaper, appeared emaciated and malnourished, with wounds in various stages of healing, according to investigators.

Detectives said evidence from the home suggests she had been restrained in the garage, monitored by a security camera, and subjected to prolonged mistreatment.

Mack allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by using pool chlorine in the garage before calling authorities. The sheriff condemned Mack’s actions, highlighting her previous employment with the Department of Children and Families and as a guardian ad-litem, roles dedicated to protecting children.

"To see a child treated this way is not only heartbreaking, it is infuriating," Blackman said.

The sheriff’s office is providing support to investigators handling the case and vowed to seek justice for the child.

"This is a nightmare no child should endure," Blackman said.

