Country Thunder Florida moves to Tampa in 2025 after Hurricane Milton: See the lineup

Country Thunder Florida will hit the road in 2025 – and move to Tampa.

Organizers announced that the four-day music festival would be held May 2-4, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and would feature country singers Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll as the headliners.

Ellas Langley, Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde, Dillon Carmichael, Chayce Beckham, and Clint Black, among others, are also scheduled to perform.

The 2024 festival, which was scheduled for October in Kissimmee, was canceled after Hurricane Milton slammed the state a week earlier and left standing water at the venue where the festival was going to be held.

"Surprising our Country Thunder Florida fans with a 2025 lineup and new home!" read a post on the country festival's Facebook page.

It was not immediately clear if the move was a temporary or a permanent one.

How much are the tickets?

Four-day festival passes are available via Country Thunder's website. At last check, a general admission weekend pass started at $275 and goes up to $766 for the "Weekend Platinum Circle" pass, which includes additional benefits, teasings, and perks.

It was not immediately clear when single-day tickets would go on sale.

Visit https://www.countrythunder.com/florida for more information.