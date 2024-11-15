Orange County Supervisor of Elections faces scrutiny over $2M scholarship fund

A controversial $2 million scholarship program has triggered a deeper investigation into spending by the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

County leaders say the funds, intended for scholarships and other initiatives, were improperly distributed and should have been returned.

The program, meant to provide free tuition at Valencia College for seniors at Jones and Evans high schools, is now in limbo.

"We are waiting to see what position Orange County takes on the matter," Valencia College said in a statement. The scholarship was tied to a new contract between the college and Supervisor of Elections Glen Gilzean’s office.

County officials, including Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, allege that Gilzean used surplus budget funds for charitable donations, which they argue falls outside the office's legal and fiscal responsibilities.

"They have to stay within the scope of what they are supposed to do under the county charter and Florida law," Demings said. The county is now considering legal action to reclaim the funds.

Concerns have also surfaced over a $1.9 million grant awarded by the elections office to CareerSource Central Florida, which the organization says it has not yet spent. The grant was intended to support career services for election workers, but critics, including Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, have questioned the allocation of surplus funds.

"That’s not something that I’ve ever seen," Diamond said, noting that any surplus should typically return to the county commission for allocation.

The Supervisor of Elections office declined to comment, citing pending litigation. County leaders have vowed to prevent similar situations in the future, with Mayor Demings emphasizing the need for stricter oversight.

"I want to make sure this situation doesn't repeat itself."

