Florida woman attacks, throws steak knives at man after leaving her at a bar: deputies

A Florida woman was taken to jail after she attacked a man with steak knives and a bottle opener at a Flagler County home last week, deputies said.

Daileen Keller, 34, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, deputies were called out to a home in Palm Coast regarding a woman, later identified as Keller, attacking a man.

Booking photo of Daileen Keller (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told law enforcement the incident started after he left Keller at a bar because he wanted to leave and she didn't. The two met up with each other later that night, and that's when deputies said Keller grabbed three steak knives and a bottle opener and began attacking him.

Deputies said she threw a knife at him as he hid behind a chair, and when he tried to disarm her, Keller allegedly stabbed him in the forearm with the bottle opener.

Keller then threw two knives at him when he tried to run away, striking him in the back and in his ear, authorities said.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found the man bleeding from two puncture wounds and a laceration.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Flagler County jail on a $12,500 bond.