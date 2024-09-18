Suspected drunk driver hospitalized after high-speed, multi-county I-4 chase ends in Orange County: police

A suspected drunk driver is in the hospital after leading Polk County deputies on a high-speed, multi-county chase along Interstate 4 early Wednesday, police said.

The pursuit ended in a crash in Orange County at the intersection of Gondola Drive and McCoy Road, near Orange Avenue in Belle Isle.

According to a Belle Isle police officer, the driver of a Jeep made a U-turn in the Belle Isle neighborhood and struck a fire hydrant or pipe, causing a street to flood.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Polk County deputies then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle on Gondola Drive, causing the Jeep to crash into a homeowner's fence, narrowly missing a backyard pool.

MORE NEWS: Suspected 'Peeping Tom' confronted by father armed with Louisville Slugger

After the crash, a deputy K9 reportedly bit the driver as he was removed from the vehicle. The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officials said he was the sole occupant of the Jeep.

FOX 35 News is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.