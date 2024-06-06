Florida teen accused of babysitting 2 kids with enough fentanyl to kill 126,000 people: 'Wanna-be gangbanger'

article

A 19-year-old from Melbourne has found himself behind bars after he allegedly had enough fentanyl in his possession to kill over 126,000 people while he was babysitting two children.

Riley Thompson was arrested and charged with the following after the incident that unfolded on Palm Bay Road on Tuesday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office:

3 counts of felony meth trafficking

Felony fentanyl trafficking

2 counts of felony heroin trafficking

Felony sale of hallucinogen

Felony distribution of marijuana

Felony possession of cocaine with the intent to sell

Felony child neglect without great bodily harm

Felony possession of a short-barreled gun

Misdemeanor resisting arrest

Felony use/display of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Thompson was arrested Tuesday after agents with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's Special Investigations Unit went to his apartment to serve a search warrant. When agents arrived, Thompson allegedly tried to flee. While he was running away, Thompson allegedly tossed several bags of narcotics and a gun.

2 Florida women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of liquor, hundreds of other items from multiple cities

"Apparently Thompson never got the memo that if you run from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office you are only going to go to jail tired, so after a brief foot chase he was run down and tackled by one of our team and taken into custody without further incident!!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement.

Riley Thompson was arrested and charged with several drug- and gun-related felony offenses and child neglect on June 4, 2024. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

When the 19-year-old was taken into custody, agents geared up to execute the search warrant on his apartment when they found two small children inside, Sheriff Ivey said. Not only were there kids inside the apartment, but there was a "significant amount of drugs that were in close proximity" to them," according to the sheriff's office.

In total, over 250 grams of fentanyl were found inside the apartment. That's enough to kill almost 126,000 people, according to deputies.

Wanted Florida fugitive jumps in backseat during chase through New Smyrna Beach: Police

"This little wanna-be gangbanger and drug dealer was actually babysitting two little kids when he was arrested with enough fentanyl in his possession to kill over 126,000 people!!" Sheriff Ivey said. "That’s right, Riley Thompson was babysitting two little kids when Agents from our Special Investigations Unit went to arrest him for Trafficking in Fentanyl and Trafficking in Meth and found him with that much fentanyl!!"

Agents also seized the following items from Thompson's apartment, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office:

176.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine

100.9 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms

13.3 grams of suspected cocaine

Several boxes of THC cartridges

3 firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun

$4,030 in cash

Items seized from Riley Thompson's apartment include over 176 grams of suspected meth, over 100 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, over 13 grams of suspected cocaine, several boxes of THC cartridges, three firearms and over $4,000 in cash, acco Expand

Thompson was transported to the Brevard County Jail, where he remains held without bond.

2 arrested in Flagler County standoff following deputy assault: Sheriff Rick Staly

"It sickens me to think that this little scumbag not only had enough fentanyl to kill such a significant number of our citizens, but also that he left two little helpless children alone inside an apartment with fentanyl, meth, cocaine, and psilocybin mushrooms!!" Sheriff Ivey said.

Riley Thompson was arrested and charged with several drug- and gun-related felony offenses and child neglect on June 4, 2024. (Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

The children have been safely returned to their family and the Department of Children and Families has been made aware of the incident. It remains unclear at this time what Thompson's relation to the children is, if any.