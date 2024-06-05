2 Florida women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of liquor, hundreds of other items from multiple cities

article

Two women from Fort Lauderdale have been connected to a series of retail thefts after $1,500 worth of liquor was found in their car, police said.

On May 31, around 6:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a suspect car near North Atlantic and Esther Drive before the women fled and parked on a dead-end street, police said.

Both Stephanie Richards and Demi Dussard fled on feet and were both found a short time later.

A search of their car revealed $1,500 worth of alcohol believed to be stolen from a local Winn-Dixie. Hundreds of other items stolen from multiple other cities were also found inside the car.

Richards is charged with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, resisting an officer without violence. Dussard was charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Cocoa Beach Police Department at 321-868-3251.