Suspect holed up in Flagler County home after assaulting deputy: Sheriff Rick Staly

A man has holed himself up in his house after he committed an aggravated assault on a Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy on Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Rick Staly.

The incident happened in the F Section of Palm Coast on Forsythe Lane. The surrounding area is closed as law enforcement works to contain the incident, Sheriff Staly said. Residents are urged to shelter in place and stay clear of the area.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call on Wednesday morning. A subject, who has not yet been identified, allegedly committed an aggressive assault on a deputy. He is now "holed up in his house," Sheriff Staly said.

No other details about the incident were released at this time, including the deputy's condition or the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

Sheriff Staly said law enforcement will be in the area "for a while because of the dynamic of this incident." They've requested assistance from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, a bomb squad and other equipment.

The sheriff's office's SWAT team and negotiators are on the scene trying to deescalate the suspect, Sheriff Staly said. They're hoping to bring the incident to a "peaceful conclusion," the sheriff added.

This is a developing story.