Wanted Florida fugitive jumps in backseat during chase through New Smyrna Beach: Police

article

A Seminole County fugitive was arrested in New Smyrna Beach after he and his female passenger took deputies on a chase, police said.

On Tuesday, deputies said they received a tip regarding the whereabouts of Demitrice Sippio, a man wanted out of Sanford. The tip led deputies to New Smyrna Beach, where they found a vehicle traveling on N. Peninsula Drive that started to flee.

During the chase, Sippio jumped into the backseat of the car while a female passenger, Gabrielle Veras, of Deltona, took over as the driver fled southbound toward the North Causeway.

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Stop sticks disabled the car forcing it to come to a stop near Desoto Drive, deputies said. Sippio got out of the car and ran away. He was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Sippio was arrested for felony failure to appear in reference to a carjacking, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence. Veras was arrested for fleeing with high speed with disregard for safety and leaving the scene of a crash.