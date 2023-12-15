Florida storm forces some weekend events to cancel or reschedule: Here's a running list

A handful of events and festivals have had to change their plans – some canceled and some rescheduled – as a strong low pressure storm in the Gulf of Mexico heads towards Florida, where it's expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, high tide, and the potential for flooding, erosion, and isolated tornadoes.

Here are the events that have made changes (we'll update as new info comes into the newsroom):

So far, no changes to the major theme parks, but here are links to their individual severe weather policies.

Palm Coast's Starlight Parade

The City of Palm Coast has canceled its Starlight Parade, which was scheduled for Saturday evening at Central Park in Town Center. "The safety of the community is always the top priority. Given the forecasted severe weather conditions, it is believed to be in the best interest of everyone involved to cancel the Starlight Parade."

Sanford Jingle Jam 2023

After reviving the event this year, organizers decided to cancel the Jingle Jam ahead of the severe weather expected to impact Florida, citing the safety and well-being of those who planned to attend the popular street festival.

"The team at Sanford Main Street has diligently evaluated all potential options, assessing every aspect of hosting the festival amidst the dangerous weather conditions forecasted for this weekend. However, our unwavering commitment to the welfare of our community has led us to make this difficult choice," a news release said.

Asian Lantern Festival at Central Florida Zoo (Saturday only)

In a Facebook post, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens said the Saturday event of its yearly Asian lantern festival had been canceled due to the anticipated weekend weather. Those who purchased tickets for Saturday night would be contacted via email about "next steps and more info."

Friday night's event is not impacted.

Winter Springs' Light Up Central Winds walk-thru

"With the potential for severe weather in our area this weekend and out of an abundance of caution, our Light Up Central Winds walk-thru event on Saturday, December 16, is CANCELLED. We appreciate your understanding as the safety of our staff, vendors, and guests is of the utmost importance," the city wrote on its Facebook page.

Brevard County Schools - Saturday activities canceled

In a Facebook post, Brevard County Schools said all anticipated and events scheduled for Saturday have been canceled.

Winter Garden Fire Rescue's Santa Run 2023 - Postponed

According to the event's website, the Santa Run, which was originally set for Saturday, Dec. 16, has been rescheduled to Monday, Dec. 18, due to the incoming weather. This is for the South Winter Garden: Beulah/Windermere event.

"The rescheduling is in consideration of everyone's safety. We apologize for any inconvenience this adjustment may bring and your understanding is appreciated," organizers wrote on the website. Friday's Santa Run event is not impacted.

Christmas tree taken down at Cranes Rooste Park in Altamonte Springs

Ahead of the weather, the City of Altamonte Springs said its signature Christmas tree at Cranes Rooste Park would be temporarily taken down to avoid wind damage – and would be put back up once the weather clears.