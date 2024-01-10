Florida bills looking to protect people who kill bears, citing self-defense

Two state bills are moving through the Florida Legislature that would allow someone to kill bears on their property if said bear is endangering a person’s life. House Bill 87 and Senate Bill 632 refer to the "Taking of Bears."

"Understand the situation that they're putting people in, and bears in by passing this law," said Sanford resident David Brown.

Brown is also a former Navy SEAL and retired special agent who was also a federal firearms instructor. He says the bills are unnecessary and has experience with the indigenous animals.

"I would say I probably have more bears come through my yard than anybody else in Seminole County," he said.

FOX 35’s Kelsie Cairns asked Brown if he has ever felt threatened by the bears on his property, to which he simply answered and said, "Never."

He says he has captured bears on his exterior security cameras around his house, even capturing what is assumed to be a mother bear and her cubs. He said, "Bears are being bears. They're walking around, they're looking for food, they're not looking for people."

RELATED: Florida bill would make it legal to kill bears on your property in self-defense

The bills essentially look to legally protect a person who shoots and kills a bear on their private property, citing self-defense.

Senate Bill 632 says, "The use of lethal force to take a bear without a permit or authorization...is justified if a person feels threatened and believes that using such force is necessary to protect himself or herself."

Gun owner Ross Andrews works for A.W. Peterson Gun Shop in Mount Dora. He supports the measure.

Andrews said, "As long as you're not going out and personally hunting, something that is not attacking you, if you're protecting yourself, protecting your family, your loved ones, I'm fine with that."

He goes on to say, "As long as there is no interruption or any crossfire that could happen, I believe that if someone is taking the right steps to protect themselves, they're doing the right thing for themselves as well as their family."

However, Brown, who does not agree with the passing of the bill, said, "It's a situation where my neighbor can walk outside his door, with his gun, and If a bear walks through his yard, and he feels threatened, he can shoot at the bear. If I happen to be out in the yard at the same time, the risk of hitting me and not the bear is greater."

The pair of bills do not protect a person who tries to lure in a bear or provoke it to incite an attack.

"As a retired law enforcement official, I know how important it is to keep guns safe. I'm also a Republican. I'm very pro-gun, but I'm not pro-gun when somebody isn't trained, walks outside to their yard and starts shooting at a bear who is running across the yard who they think is going to threaten them, then It becomes a community issue," Brown said.

Senate Bill 632 is now in appropriations; if signed into law, this would go into effect on July 1.

There is a petition urging state lawmakers to vote against the bills gaining traction with nearly 7,500 signatures.