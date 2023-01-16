Florida residents wake up to frost on cars, lawns: Here's how the weather phenomenon forms

article

Central Florida started the week off with freezing temperatures and many residents likely woke up to ice on their cars and lawns.

Local temperatures dipping into the 20s and 30s combined with a still atmosphere produced quite a bit of frost across the area.

Frost developed around 2 a.m. when temperatures had reached the 30s.

How does frost form?

Frost forms when an outside surface cools past the dew point. The dew point is the point where the air gets so cold, the water vapor in the atmosphere turns into liquid. This liquid freezes. If it gets cold enough, ice or frost can form.

Many locations experienced this weather phenomenon this morning. Viewer Joel Mathis of Clermont in Lake County used his drone to capture the frosty veil that developed in his neighborhood.

Drone footage shows frost that appeared on lawns in Clermont, Florida, Monday morning. (Photo via Joel Mathis)

Shawna Teltschik of Holowpaw in Osceola County sent a photo of frost forming on her car. The up-close view really highlights the frost crystals in great definition.

Frost in Holopaw, Florida (Photo via Shawna Teltschik)

Fox 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King also had some frost on his vehicle, documenting the date and temperature as well.

Frost is unlikely to develop again Monday night as temperatures will be warmer.

Perhaps a small segment of northern Florida might see a little, it just won't be very widespread.