Florida reports over 30,000 coronavirus cases after skipping New Year's update

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 31,518 more positive COVID-19 cases. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 1,354,833.

It's important to note that the department did not report numbers on New Year's Day, so the new numbers are a combination of what would've been reported on Friday.

The death toll rose by 217. There are now 21,890 Florida residents dead from the virus.

RELATED: Crowds pack COVID-19 testing sites following holiday closure

New Year's Eve had the highest one-day total of cases since July with a total of 17,192 cases and a positivity rate of 13.2%.

Dozens of cars lined up early at COVID-19 testing sites in Central Florida on Saturday after being closed on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

RELATED: Experts: New COVID-19 strain in Florida is more widespread than known

There were at least 100 cars lined up at the Barnett Park location in Orlando before the site even opened at 9 a.m. According to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers, the wait time at the Orange County Convention Center site was at 2 1/2 hours around 11 a.m.