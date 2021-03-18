Florida Popeye's drive-thru turns into wild brawl and robbery, video shows

article

A chicken sandwich run devolved into a "strong armed robbery" and wild brawl at a Popeye's in South Florida on Tuesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

A silver Nissan Sentra with four females inside was going through the Popeye's drive-thru in Lantana, Fla., when one of the passengers started arguing with the cashier.

The female passenger then allegedly spat at and attacked the cashier, prompting two other suspects to start brawling with other employees.

TRENDING: FDA warns against drinking this bottled water after several reports of liver damage

One of the suspects allegedly reached into the drive-thru window and grabbed money out of the cash register before they all hopped back into the car to drive away.

Advertisement

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.