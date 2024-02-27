Florida mom turns in son, 12, after finding threats on his phone to shoot boy at school: affidavit

Stream FOX 35 News

A 12-year-old boy was taken to the Osceola County jail Monday after his mother found disturbing text messages on his cell phone threatening to shoot a student at his school, according to an affidavit.

The boy was arrested on a felony charge of written or electronic threat to kill or harm another, deputies said. He was later taken to a juvenile detention center in Orlando.

On Sunday, deputies were called out to a home in Kissimmee about a threat report.

When they arrived, they spoke with the boy's mother, who said she had taken her son's cell phone away, and when she went through his phone, she found a text conversation between her son and his girlfriend.

MORE HEADLINES:

In the Feb. 17 text message thread, the boy told his girlfriend "Dont [sic] come to school" and allegedly sent two photos of a gun to her. She replied, "u [sic] gon shoot up da [sic] school" to which the boy replied, "Nah just a person in da [sic] school." "If yu [sic] get hit [sic] not my fault I just gotta go to juvenile again."

During an interrogation with deputies, the boy admitted he wanted to shoot a 7th-grade boy at his school because the boy wanted to fight him over his girlfriend, the affidavit stated.

He knew it was wrong and that others could get hurt in the process, but was still willing to do it, officials said.

His mother did not have any guns at her home, but the boy claimed his father, who he visits on the weekends in Winter Garden, had firearms at his home.

The photos of guns he shared via text message were reportedly taken from Google.

The principal of the school sent the following message to parents, according to a statement obtained by FOX 35 News:

"This is Principal Gary Dunn at Discovery Intermediate School. I feel that it is important to let parents know that a threat of school violence was made by one of our students. Law enforcement took quick action and conducted a thorough investigation. The student who made the threat will face discipline consequences from both law enforcement and the school district. Be assured that Discovery Intermediate will continue to work side-by-side with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our school is a safe place to learn and work. I encourage students and parents that if they see or hear something that threatens safety to say something. We will always listen and respond. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."