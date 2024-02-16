Dunnellon Middle School on lockdown after threat reported, deputies say: 'Large police presence'
DUNNELLON, Fla. - A "large police presence" responded to Dunnellon Middle School on Friday afternoon after a call for service about a "threat" triggered a lockdown, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
The school is on a "code red," a spokesperson for Marion County Schools told FOX 35. Nearby Dunnellon Elementary School and Dunnellon High School are on a "code yellow."
As of 5:40 p.m., deputies continue to thoroughly search the campus. At this time, no threat to the safety of students or staff has been found, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office told FOX 35.
There is no confirmation of an active shooter or anyone with a gun on campus at this time, according to the school district.
Deputies said the call for the threat came in after 4 p.m. They are looking into where the call came from, a spokesperson told FOX 35.
School was released at 3:50 p.m., but deputies confirmed on social media that there are "after-hours activities" going on at Dunnellon Middle School.
As of 5:19 p.m., deputies have been clearing the school.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.