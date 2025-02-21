Florida man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children, deputies search for additional victims

The Brief The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they recently arrested Geraldo Rivera-Serrano, 62, for multiple charges involving the sexual abuse of children. Reports show Rivera-Serrano is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond. Deputies said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public for help in providing information related to the investigation.



Deputies are searching for additional victims after they recently arrested a Florida man accused of sexually abusing children.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Geraldo Rivera-Serrano, 62, on Feb. 21.

Reports show Rivera-Serrano is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

What led to the arrest?

The backstory:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they were made aware on Feb. 6 of two juvenile victims who disclosed long-term sexual abuse at the hands of Rivera-Serrano.

Deputies said during the incidents of sexual abuse, Rivera-Serrano would tell the children that he was playing "games" or "tickling" them. He also told the victims that if they kept the abuse a secret, he would not do it to anyone else.

Through an investigation, officials learned Rivera-Serrano had traveled to Puerto Rico for vacation.

Geraldo Rivera-Serrano, 62, has been arrested on multiple charges involving the molestation of children. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

When confronted with the childrens' allegations, deputies said Rivera-Serrano used victim-blaming to create excuses for the crimes he committed, and he said he was returning home early to speak with the children.

Rivera-Serrano said he did sexually abuse the victims but claimed he "never meant to hurt them."

Rivera-Serrano was arrested at his home in Ocala.

Rivera-Serrano is facing six counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12 years of age and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a child older than 12 years of age.

Are there other victims?

What you can do:

Deputies said they believe there may be additional victims and are asking the public for help in providing information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Osthed at (352) 351-4710.

