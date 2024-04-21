3 Florida men accused of forging checks, draining thousands from victim's bank accounts

article

A Florida trio is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from bank accounts in Central Florida over a two-day span.

The investigation began when Port Orange police received reports about fraudulent activity that happened inside their banks.

Police said accounts were being accessed and large sums of money were suspiciously being taken out.

A vehicle tag was identified for the suspect's car who were stopped by Port Orange police at the post office.

Inside the car was 50-year-old Christopher Orefice of Pembroke Pines, 56-year-old Darrel Fayson, of Miami Gardens, and 51-year-old Richard Anthony of North Miami.

Over 20 fake driver's license were found on the men which had different victim information on them along with several personal checks from each victim, credit cards made in each victim's name, and business checks.

Police also found $24,000 and ledgers and notes where the trio had planned out multiple area banks they were targeting. The men would utter the forged checks into the victim's bank account and then withdraw between $2,000 and $5,000.

All the victims appear to be from South Florida.

The men were booked into the Volusia County Jail on fraud charges ranging from possession of fictious driver's license, uttering forged instruments, using public record information to commit a felony, and possession of personal identification information.