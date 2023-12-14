Florida man's Cuban food craving rewarded with $5 million lottery victory

A South Florida man visited a Cuban restaurant and left with a winning lottery ticket worth $5 million.

Rodolfo Lima claimed a top prize worth $5 million in the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game this week, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The 51-year-old man from Hialeah bought the winning ticket at Cafe España Restaurant, a Cuban restaurant at 498 W 28th St. in Hialeah.

Lima chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. The retailer will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game features 32 top prizes worth $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.