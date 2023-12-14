Expand / Collapse search

Florida man's Cuban food craving rewarded with $5 million lottery victory

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A South Florida man visited a Cuban restaurant and left with a winning lottery ticket worth $5 million. 

Rodolfo Lima claimed a top prize worth $5 million in the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game this week, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The 51-year-old man from Hialeah bought the winning ticket at Cafe España Restaurant, a Cuban restaurant at 498 W 28th St. in Hialeah. 

Lima chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000. The retailer will also get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS:

The $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game features 32 top prizes worth $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. 